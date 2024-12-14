Georgia safety Jake Pope enters the transfer portal

Georgia redshirt sophomore safety Jake Pope entered the transfer portal on Saturday night.

Pope's time in Athens was short-lived. He transferred from Alabama in the spring and is now in the portal.

Pope played in four games this year and mainly got snaps on special teams. He never recorded a tackle.

Pope's most famous moment at Georgia came after the team's loss to Ole Miss. A video of him celebrating with Rebel fans, whom he later said were family friends, went viral on social media.

The video didn't sit well with head coach Kirby Smart, who didn't mince his words about the situation.

“What an idiot. Just stupid,” Smart said of Pope's actions at his weekly presser two days later. “I didn’t see it until today. He’s embarrassed about it. He’s upset about it. That’s obviously a childhood friend of his; they grew up and played with him at Buford. Hadn’t seen him in forever. Just not real smart. But to be honest, I don’t have time to waste energy on that. You know what I’m saying? My focus is on Tennessee. I’m not real worried on that.”