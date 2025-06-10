Three Georgia commits shut down recruitments

Despite there still being six months until December's early signing day, three Georgia commits announced Tuesday that they are shutting down their recruitments.

First, there was four-star receiver Brady Marchese, who, after taking an official visit to Michigan at the end of May, was rumored to be potentially flipping to the Wolverines.

Yet, days after the Cartersville, Georgia, native took his official visit to Georgia, Marchese has now put all rumors of a flip to rest. As Marchese first told ON3's Hayes Fawcett, Georgia is his "home."



