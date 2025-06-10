Three Georgia commits shut down recruitments

Despite there still being six months until December's early signing day, three Georgia commits announced Tuesday that they are shutting down their recruitments.
First, there was four-star receiver Brady Marchese, who, after taking an official visit to Michigan at the end of May, was rumored to be potentially flipping to the Wolverines.
Yet, days after the Cartersville, Georgia, native took his official visit to Georgia, Marchese has now put all rumors of a flip to rest. As Marchese first told ON3's Hayes Fawcett, Georgia is his "home."
Secondly, Georgia managed to fend off Ohio State, as the Buckeyes were set to host four-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick as UGASports reported Sunday. The visit would have come days after he committed to Georgia following his official visit to Athens at the start of June.
Yet, just like Marchese, Fitzpatrick told Fawcett that he would be canceling any of his remaining visits.
Then, finally, came the announcement from four-star safety Jordan Smith. The four-star safety from Houston County was set to visit SEC rivals Florida and Tennessee. Now, he will be shutting things down as he enters his senior season of high school.