Nine commitments are on the board for the Bulldogs, but there's no slowing down for Kirby Smart and company when it comes to the recruiting trail. Who are the top targets moving forward? We're tackling Georgia's most wanted, where they stand with the Bulldogs, what we know about their recruitment, and a prediction on how things will shake out in the end.

RIVALS100 LINEBACKER SMAEL MONDON

WHERE IT STANDS

When it comes to linebacker, Mondon is Georgia's top target moving forward. He's been firmly on the radar for some time, and we see the staff make stops there whenever allowed. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defender has repaid the efforts with multiple visits to Athens and keeping the Bulldogs listed among his top schools whenever he broaches the subject. Unlike many in the recruiting game, Mondon keeps a low profile and doesn’t show his hand often, making him a hard read. Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, and a host of the SEC’s best are making it a tough decision, but the Bulldogs feel like they hold the edge right now and are in the best position to close the door.

REQUIRED READING

COMMITMENT PLANS

The word on Mondon's commitment has been pointing toward early June, and that's where we are. While we're still waiting on a date, we expect this one will be done sooner rather than later.

OUR TAKE