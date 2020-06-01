UGASports - Who's Next in 2021? Examining possible upcoming commitments

To call last week active in Georgia recruiting would be quite an undersell. The Bulldogs added two 2021 commitments, Chaz Chambliss and Dylan Fairchild, in addition to 2020 transfer JT Daniels and their first 2022 commitment Marquis Groves-Killebrew. Now, the total list stands at nine for the rising senior group. But there's plenty of action still left on the docket. Who could be next? Let's take a look at five possibilities.

For Mims, the questions remains whether he will stick to an initial plan to commit in October, as he once tweeted out, or if he'll accelerate his timeline and give the Bulldogs the news they've long wanted to hear from him. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are going to do their best to derail those plans, but it might be an uphill battle for the behemoth lineman who once called Alabama his "dream school." Regardless of when an announcement happens, Georgia remains in strong position to add the nation's top tackle once he decides it's time to go public, and we're sticking with the Dawgs as the front runner moving forward.

Williams isn't much for interviews, so his timeline is a bit murky for the time being. But as with Mims, we're sticking with the Bulldogs as the likely destination when the time comes. We're including him on the list because a decision seemed quite close for some time. However, the recruiting shutdown may have Williams reevaluating his timing and murking up the waters a bit. Still, Georgia has played host more than anyone else, by some measures, and Charlton Warren's work should be rewarded if things continue to trend as they have for some time. Clemson and Alabama are working to derail those plans, however.

Once he decommitted from Notre Dame, conversations around Colzie's destination shifted immediately to the Bulldogs, whose campus is only about ten minutes from his current home at Athens Academy. The Rivals100 wideout hasn't locked in a firm commitment date yet, but it seems like one that could come at almost anytime. Georgia continues to sit well here, and when Colzie decides it's time, the Bulldogs should be on the receiving end of the good news.

Likely the next to announce his commitment, we'll be monitoring Mondon closely over the next couple of weeks. Tennessee's confidence continues to remain high in the immediate, and Alabama would also love to see this turn its way, as well. Still, the loss of Barrett Carter to Clemson upped the ante of Mondon's importance to the class for the Bulldogs, and the pressure will be on Glenn Schumann to deliver. Usually when that's the case, good things happen for the Bulldogs, and we think that'll be the case here.

