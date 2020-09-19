UGASports - Georgia's early attention standing out to 2022 star Mykel Williams

Given that he's in the Peach State, Georgia has taken plenty of notice early on.

Already the nation's No. 51 overall player in the Class of 2022, he has the size—and sizable talent—to make a push toward the coveted five-star status.

COLUMBUS, Georgia - At 6-foot-5 and nearing 260 pounds at the beginning of his junior year, it's not hard to see what's had programs clamoring for the attention of four-star defensive end Mykel Williams .

“I got a lot of contact from Georgia and the whole staff, really," Williams said of the end of opening of the 2022 contact period. "It was Coach [Kirby] Smart and Coach Dell McGee, my area recruiter. Coach [Tray] Scott, too. I got a lot of calls and attention from them.”

For the young star, that's keeping the Bulldogs in focus in a major way.

“It's the relationships we’ve got. It helps them a lot," he said. "I’ve got some great relationships with the coaches on their staff.”

Tray Scott, in particular, has been quick to offer up praise and preach Williams as a perfect fit within the Georgia defensive line.

“He just tells me to continue to get better in every game. They like my power and aggression. I can go from speed to power, and that’s a big one," Williams said. "They see me as the five technique.”

And while the Bulldogs have been stacking talent on the defensive front over the last few cycles, it's not something giving Williams any pause.

“It is what it is, and it ain’t what it ain’t. That’s one of my mottos. If I go there and there’s competition, I’m ready to compete. It doesn’t faze me.”

Williams plans to cut his offer list down to ten schools in January.