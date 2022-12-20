You’ve heard Georgia football coach Kirby Smart talk a lot about having the right culture. Bulldog basketball coach Mike White is singing a similar song.

Actually, he’s been doing that for a while.

It doesn’t matter what team sport you’re talking about, developing a positive culture where everyone buys into the message is paramount if you want to have a winning program.

So far, White likes what he sees.

"I like where we’re at in terms of culture, of guys sprinting out there when their number is called,” White said before practice on Tuesday.

Other steps are being taken.

The pressing White used to see from players anxious to make an impression is slowly beginning to fade away.

“We’ve actually come a long way there. Used to be it was like ‘I don’t know how many minutes I’m going to be out here, or ‘I’ve got to do something offensively before Coach takes me out,’” White said. “That’s something I think we’ve overcome to a certain extent. Our flow offensively, our role definition, is closer to where it needs to be.”

Per Jabri Abdur-Rahim, that’s all been part of the buy-win.

“The overall culture is something all the coaches have emphasized since Day 1. Obviously, with time, it’s going to grow,” he said. “Now that we’re at a point where we’re out of non-conference, we’ve definitely embraced it. We’re kind of a defensive-minded, selfless team. There’s a togetherness and family atmosphere, which is something we have all embraced."

Newcomer Terry Roberts says one aspect is becoming clear about the Bulldogs (8-3), who entertain Chattanooga (8-4) Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum (SEC Network+).

“We’re a hard-fighting team. Coach White really stresses staying together and when times get tough, just look to the next play,” Roberts said. “We’re starting to gel together more and understand what it all means.”

Results are starting to show.

Sunday’s 77-62 win over Notre Dame was Georgia’s first non-conference victory over a Power 5 opponent since the Bulldogs defeated Georgia Tech in 2019.

“That was huge. It gives us something to build upon. Without question it’s got to give our guys added confidence and buy-in to what we’re doing,” White said. “There was buy-in, in terms of how we’re trying to play offensively and schematically, buy-in to each other as well

Pregame Notes