Georgia's coaching hire impress Michigan commit Chris Ewald Jr.
It's safe to say that Georgia is now a key player for 2025 Michigan cornerback commit Chris Ewald Jr. after the Bulldogs announced the hiring of Travaris Robinson this past Saturday. That hire followed the addition of Donte Williams to the staff in late December.
Coincidentally, Ewald was on an unofficial visit to Athens when news of Robinson's hire broke.
"Learning that T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) will be there made it more exciting," Ewald said. "I think they may have the best secondary staff in college football with T-Rob and Donte Williams. Coach Donte was high on me when he was at USC. We have a very good relationship. I also met with coach (Kirby) Smart. ... That was great to meet him in person."
Ewald is the nation's No. 23 player in 2025 and the No. 3 cornerback. Getting him back on campus, especially after being a Wolverine pledge for over a year, is huge for the Bulldogs.
Georgia is trying to make up ground for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback from South Florida.
With the additions of Robinson and Williams, Georgia has a chance to land Ewald. His relationships with those two coaches go back years, which is a selling point for Ewald.
Ewald plays football at Chaminade-Madonna Prep School, where he is a multiple-time state champion. He's helped lead the Lions for the past three seasons as a defensive back.
As a freshman, Ewald earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American second-team honors. So, he wants to continue that success at the next level, and it could be as a Bulldog.
Ewald previously visited for a 7-on-7 camp with his high school team, but this was his first time on campus on his own. He met with coaches, players, and other prospects.
"it was my first individual trip to Athens. They want to be elite at everything they do (and) that stood out to me because they value the same morals," Ewald said. "I understand why they're always competing for a natty year in and year out. They went back-to-back."
Ewald soaked in every moment. He enjoyed the Georgia-Tennessee basketball game as well as touring the facilities. Ewald also met with the defensive coaching staff for a film session.
"Today was more personable," Ewald added. "(There was) a defensive presentation with coach (Glenn Schumann), and I bonded with coach Williams."
Ewald wants to return to Athens in the next few months. He would love to see a practice in person.
According to Ewald, Smart wants him to return in the spring and see how hard the team works.
"Kirby said he would visit my school this month, and he wants me back on campus in March," Ewald said. "I can't wait."