It's safe to say that Georgia is now a key player for 2025 Michigan cornerback commit Chris Ewald Jr. after the Bulldogs announced the hiring of Travaris Robinson this past Saturday. That hire followed the addition of Donte Williams to the staff in late December.

Coincidentally, Ewald was on an unofficial visit to Athens when news of Robinson's hire broke.

"Learning that T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) will be there made it more exciting," Ewald said. "I think they may have the best secondary staff in college football with T-Rob and Donte Williams. Coach Donte was high on me when he was at USC. We have a very good relationship. I also met with coach (Kirby) Smart. ... That was great to meet him in person."

Ewald is the nation's No. 23 player in 2025 and the No. 3 cornerback. Getting him back on campus, especially after being a Wolverine pledge for over a year, is huge for the Bulldogs.

Georgia is trying to make up ground for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback from South Florida.

With the additions of Robinson and Williams, Georgia has a chance to land Ewald. His relationships with those two coaches go back years, which is a selling point for Ewald.

Ewald plays football at Chaminade-Madonna Prep School, where he is a multiple-time state champion. He's helped lead the Lions for the past three seasons as a defensive back.

As a freshman, Ewald earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American second-team honors. So, he wants to continue that success at the next level, and it could be as a Bulldog.