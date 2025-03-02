Georgia recruiting pitches on full display at NFL Scouting Combine

"When you commit to the University of Georgia, you get the combine invite in the mail the next business day."

Daniel Jeremiah said it best in the early stages of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

With 14 more Georgia players participating in this year's event, the NFL Network draft analyst quipped that, "When you commit to the University of Georgia, you get the combine invite in the mail the next business day."

Kirby Smart's program has certainly made the Combine an annual pilgrimage for Bulldog players. The 2025 edition once again showcased many of Smart's top recruiting pitches.

Three Bulldogs came to Indianapolis as projected first-round picks. Defensive lineman Mykel Williams and linebacker Jalon Walker did not work out for teams, while safety Malaki Starks hit the field on Friday.

All three of those players share a versatile skillset that both appeals to NFL teams and has become a hallmark of the Georgia program.

Williams has lined up both with his hand in the dirt and as a stand-up pass rusher. Walker terrorized opponents (especially Texas) rushing off the edge while also playing more of a traditional linebacker role. Starks, meanwhile, played much more nickel in 2024 after almost exclusively playing safety his first two years in Athens.

Development of multiple skill sets is a key selling point for Georgia, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Prospects at all three levels of the defense mention that the Bulldogs sell them on playing multiple positions and honing all aspects of their game. Rivals100 2027 EDGE David Jacobs Jr., for example, recently told UGASports that the Bulldogs are recruiting him as a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end.

The mantra of "work while you wait" is also something Smart sells to recruits. That means what it sounds like - while you wait your turn to play on Saturdays, use practice as an opportunity to develop and be ready to excel when your time comes.

Center Jared Wilson is a prime example of that. After waiting behind Sedrick Van Pran for three years, Wilson took over as the starting center in 2024. He is now in line to be one of the top centers selected in this year's draft.

Georgia has established itself as one of the top recruiting programs in college football thanks to these selling points. They are now carrying over to the NFL for team executives, analysts, and others to see.

With each success story that heads to the NFL, the more proof Smart and company have that their way of doing things puts prospects on the road to the next level.