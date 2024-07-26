Georgia receiver RaRa Thomas arrested for the second time
Another Georgia player is in trouble off the field.
Receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Friday morning. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on one felony charge of second-degree cruelty to children and two misdemeanor charges of battery.
No bond was listed for Thomas.
This is Thomas' second run-in with the law in Athens after transferring from Mississippi State. In January 2023, Athens police arrested Thomas on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.
Thomas is expected to be a major contributor to Georgia's offense in 2024. He caught 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown last season in 11 games.
UGA Executive Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications Steven Drummond tells UGASports, “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no comment at this time.”