Another Georgia player is in trouble off the field.

Receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Friday morning. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on one felony charge of second-degree cruelty to children and two misdemeanor charges of battery.

No bond was listed for Thomas.

This is Thomas' second run-in with the law in Athens after transferring from Mississippi State. In January 2023, Athens police arrested Thomas on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

Thomas is expected to be a major contributor to Georgia's offense in 2024. He caught 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown last season in 11 games.

UGA Executive Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications Steven Drummond tells UGASports, “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no comment at this time.”