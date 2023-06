Cedartown is already a household name in the lore of Georgia football.

That of course is the hometown of former Georgia running back Nick Chubb. He journeyed from Cedartown to Athens, donned the number 27, and never looked back on his way to becoming a Georgia legend.

Now a new 27 from Cedartown is on Georgia's radar. Meet Tae Harris, a 2025 defensive back who walked away from a Bulldog camp this week with his first Power Five offer.