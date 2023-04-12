As Kirby Smart and his assistants have gone about the business of evaluating their players throughout the course of spring practice, several have created their share of buzz.

Saturday at 4 p.m., Bulldog fans will be able to see for themselves, when Georgia holds its annual G-Day game at Sanford Stadium (EPSN2).

Below are some names to keep an eye on:

Offense

WR Dominic Lovett: The Missouri transfer has already proven to be an explosive playmaker and someone the Bulldogs are already counting on in a major way for the fall. Not only is Lovett extremely fast, but he’s already proving to be one of the more precise route runners.

WR Arian Smith: Knock on wood, Smith has remained healthy, and this spring appears to be taking the next step as a receiver. Smith told reporters recently he’s still the fastest player on the team.

WR C.J. Smith: Smith supposedly has made some of the bigger strides this spring as far as the younger receivers are concerned. Another former track star, fans might forget that Smith is also 6-foot-3 and has started to show the ability to not only outrun defenders, but get out over the top of them as well.

WR Dillon Bell: Bell's had a tremendous camp, something even Smart concedes. His development could make the Bulldogs even deeper.

TE Lawson Luckie: Luckie has enjoyed an outstanding spring, arguably the best of any of the mid-year enrollees. The true freshman is not only proving himself as an inline blocker, but also as a weapon catching the football.

OL Monroe Freeling: Freeling is proving to be very athletic and is expected to receive some reps at left tackle with the second- and third-team offense.

RB Roderick Robinson: With injuries in the backfield, the true freshman has received a lot of reps. While there are still a lot of improvements to be made, namely pass pro, Robinson has shown himself to be a tough runner. Fans will get their first look at that on Saturday.

Defense

OLBs Gabe Harris, Samuel M’Pemba, and Damon Wilson Jr.: We’re listing the three true freshmen as one because of how green they still are. But they are also very athletic, as you’ll see on Saturday. The trio may have a lot to learn, but you’ll be able to see why coaches are so excited about their potential.

DL Jordan Hall: Smart will tell you that Hall is still quite raw, and he is. But he’s also flashed at times. Don’t be shocked if you see signs of that on Saturday.

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: You’ll remember during last year’s G-Day, Ingram-Dawkins actually repped with the first-team defense. With Mykel Williams rehabbing a foot injury that required surgery, Ingram-Dawkins has stepped up to help fill the void.

DL Bear Alexander: There’s still growing to do here, too, but we’re told Alexander has done a very good job, taking his work very seriously and showing he might be ready to take a big step come fall.

ILB Raylen Wilson: We have heard a ton about Wilson this spring. He’s supposedly picked up his play as of late and will get plenty of work Saturday afternoon.

ILB Xavian Sorey: Sorey has been repping with the ones. No, we don’t think he’s overtaking Smael Mondon or Jamon Dumas-Johnson, but the fact he’s getting a chance to work with the first unit is a testament to the improvement he’s made.

DB Daylen Everette: Some believe Everette has the best chance of starting alongside Kamari Lassiter at cornerback. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to try and earn the job.