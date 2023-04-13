Georgia Players SECtion with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno was live once again on the UGASports YouTube channel on Wednesday night. GPS brings you the perspective of two former Georgia & SEC legends each week in talking about the current Bulldogs and the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

On this episode, our guest was former Georgia wide receiver, Michael Bennett. Bennett joined the show to talk about his G-Day memories, Mike Bobo as an OC, Georgia's 2023 Wide Receivers, and being a former Dawg and witnessing the two-year National Championship run.

We revealed the Round 2 matchups of the SEC Uniform Tournament and introduced a new segment called Levels To This. TK, Knowshon, and I place SEC football programs in the levels of Elite, Contender, Pretender, and Down Bad. Subscribe to the UGASports YouTube channel today!