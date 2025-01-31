The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'Grinding football'

Here is the Jan. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Four-star commitment

Georgia received some excellent news when it picked up a commitment from class of 2026 four-star safety Zech Fort on Thursday.

Fort said Georgia's style of play was a big factor in his decision.

“The way they play football, just grinding football, the intensity,” Fort said. “From what I’ve watched, especially the game against Tennessee, I want to be a part of that. That’s who I am as a player. Coach (Kirby) Smart played safety so there’s no one better to teach me about the position than him. My relationship with coach Donte (Williams) and (Travaris Robinson) stood out.”

Fort said he's had a long relationship with Williams dating back to when the secondary coach was recruiting him at USC. Fort added he's looking forward to learning safety at the college level from both Williams and Robinson.

“Just getting knowledge from both of them, from their perspective and then Coach Smart coaching me at the safety position, too, that should give me all the tools I need to continue to be an elite safety that will prepare me to get to the next level and he a first-round draft pick in the NFL.”

Mondon puts on a show

Now that he's finally healthy, linebacker Smael Mondon is ready to show NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl what he can do.

Mondon dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 season but finally has been able to heal up for the pre-draft process.

"I just wanted to show them I was healthy, show them I could move around like I could before when I was younger," Mondon said. "I think some people were scared because of the injuries. They thought maybe I wasn't the same anymore, but I'm still definitely that player."

Mondon said his speed from sideline to sideline has impressed teams thus far. He's hopeful his performance at the Senior Bowl can help move him up draft boards.

“Since I've been back, I've been feeling just as good as ever,” Mondon said. “That's been the main thing you've been wanting to show the scouts and team that you are 100 percent.”

