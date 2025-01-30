Georgia Bulldogs bringing several priority targets to campus this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. – Smael Mondon's main goal at Senior Bowl week is to prove he's finally healthy.
MOBILE, Ala. – Arian Smith said he's ready show prove he's a better receiver than a lot of people may believe.
MOBILE, Ala. – From walk-on to a spot in the Senior Bowl, it's been quite the ride for Dan Jackson.
UGASports takes a look at the five quarterbacks who have received Georgia offers in January.
A new offer from Georgia has resonated with 2026 receiver Prince Jean.
