The "Diego Pavia" ruling could put Dylan Goldstein back in the dugout

Dylan Goldstein thought his playing career with Georgia’s baseball team was complete.

However, time may still be on his side.

Thanks to the NCAA’s recent decision that junior college years won't count toward NCAA eligibility, the lefty-hitting Goldstein has a chance to be a member of the Bulldog squad this spring.

Head coach Wes Johnson said Friday that although he's yet to receive the final word on Goldtein's eligibility, he expects to have clarity before the season opener on Feb. 14.

"Dylan's been cleared to practice. We've got some stuff that we won't hear back from on," Johnson said before practice on Friday. "They haven't given me a specific time. Hopefully (they'll hear) before the beginning of the season."

If given the green light, the Florida Atlantic transfer gives Johnson yet another big bat after hitting .273 with 12 homers (5th on the team) and 43 RBI last year.

He'd also offer the Bulldogs another option in the outfield and designated hitter, where he’ll be a valuable left-handed bat.

"If it works out, obviously you're looking at a guy who hit, you know, 12 homers, hit 280 in our league last year, and would be coming back for another year," Johnson said. "As you guys know, older players in this league win.

Goldstein's apparent opportunity is the result of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors' decision in December to approve a blanker waiver giving an extra year of eligibility to former junior college players for 2025-26. The ruling came after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia filed a lawsuit against the NCAA over its eligibility standards. It is currently being appealed.

Goldstein spent the 2020-2021 season at Chipola Junior College before transferring to Florida Atlantic where he played two seasons. He transferred to Georgia for the 2023 season, starting 41 of the Bulldogs’ 52 games.

He’d make Georgia’s outfield even deeper, joining Duke transfer Devin Obee, Kentucky transfer Nolan McCarthy, and UNC-Asheville transfer Robbie Burnett, among others.

The Bulldogs – ranked no lower than 11 in the three major preseason polls – open their season on Valentine’s Day at UNC-Wilmington with four games in three days against Quinnipiac and the host Seahawks.