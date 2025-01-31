Who Kirby Smart visited during the final week of the contact period

It was another busy week for Kirby Smart. Georgia's head coach spent the final week of the winter contact period visiting a boatload of Bulldog targets. Smart's travels took him across multiple states as he worked to see as many prospects as possible. UGASports takes a look at which prospects received a visit from Smart over the past week.

Smart began his week by stopping by to see tight end commit Lincoln Keyes in Michigan. Keyes committed to the Bulldogs following a visit to Athens for the Tennessee game.

Jackson Cantwell is the No.1 prospect in the 2026 class and a top priority for the Bulldogs. Smart followed offensive line coach Stacy Searels in visiting Cantwell.

The early part of Smart's week featured a focus on offensive line targets. Smart kept that going by stopping by to see Malcolm Gaston in South Carolina.

Smart continued his Palmetto State swing and stopped to see Zyon Guiles in Hemingway. Guiles has held a Georgia offer since June.

Smart finished off his South Carolina trips by visiting Desmond Green, another top offensive line target. Green recently told Rivals that Georgia is the frontrunner in his recruitment.

Smart isn't allowed to speak with 2027 recruits during this contact period. But he still made a stop at Pace Academy, home to a pair of top-100 targets in 2027 in Adryan Cole and Justin Weeks.

Dre Quinn visited Athens for Georgia's first Junior Day on January 18. Smart returned the favor by visiting Quinn at Greater Atlanta Christian.

Smart's tour around metro Atlanta continued with a stop at Tucker to see Djimon McLendon. Georgia hasn't offered yet, but McLendon has been in Athens multiple times.

Kentrell White doesn't have an offer from Georgia. But Smart still paid him a visit at Midtown and spoke with him about how if he continues to work hard, everything will fall into place.

Blake Stewart is one of several corner targets within the state of Georgia. Smart paid him a visit at Woodward Academy.

Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams paid Peyton Dyer a home visit very early in the contact period. Smart then visited him at Duluth this week.

Terrious Favors committed to Boise State earlier this month. Smart paid him a visit this week, marking him as a player to keep an eye on as the 2026 cycle develops.

In another metro Atlanta stop, Smart visited a pair of prospects. He saw receiver/tight end Nalin Scott and running back Jayreon Campbell at McEachern.

Jorden Edmonds has been on Georgia's radar as a corner for a while, while Kealan Jones recently earned an offer. Smart saw both this week at Sprayberry High School. He also watched one of Jones' basketball games.

Rodney Colton recently backed off his verbal commitment to South Carolina. Smart followed up on that by paying Colton a visit at Newnan High School.

Carrollton is home to a trio of Georgia targets in the 2026 class. Smart spent time with corner Dorian Barney, center Zykie Helton, and athlete Ryan Mosley. Barney is expected to visit Athens this weekend.

In another dual stop, Smart saw a pair of targets at Carver-Columbus. He spoke with offensive lineman Parker Pritchett and receiver Kei'Maurii Miles, both of whom received Georgia offers in January.