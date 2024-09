Chase Linton's first time attending a Georgia game didn't disappoint.

The four-star EDGE sat in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Bulldogs dominated Clemson 34-3 in the 2024 season opener. Linton saw the Georgia defense dominate the Tigers all day, holding Clemson to just 188 yards of offense.

Linton recently backed off his Rutgers commitment. What does a visit like this do for Georgia's chances in his newly-opened recruitment?