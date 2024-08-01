Georgia on the mind of 4-star Florida DL commit Jeramiah McCloud
Georgia is currently a significant player for Jeramiah McCloud, a four-star Florida commit in the 2025 class from Leesburg, Georgia.While McCloud, a Rivals250 defensive tackle, is committed to the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news