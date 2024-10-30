Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday

Word that Georgia and Florida will play their 2026 and 2027 games in Atlanta and Tampa, respectively, wasn’t the only topic of conversation for Kirby Smart during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

He also spoke about his team’s readiness for Saturday’s contest at EverBank Stadium, set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and televised on ABC.

“Yeah, our guys are excited about the opportunity to go play in Jacksonville. Always a very tough game, physical game. And it's unique obviously because of the 50-50 stands and always a different experience,” Smart said. “It’s a great atmosphere for college football when you look at the two teams tailgating and having so many people. But it'll be an extremely tough test. I feel like Florida's been playing as good as any team in the SEC right now the last few weeks.”

The Gators are 4-3 but come into the game winners of three of their past four, with the only loss coming at Tennessee in a close 23-17 defeat at the hands of the Volunteers.

“Statistically, their defense has really stepped up in the last three to four weeks. We know a lot about them. They know a lot about us,” Smart said. “We have a lot of similarities in a lot of ways and I've got a lot of respect for Billy (Florida head coach Billy Napier) and the way that he's built that program and developed it. They've got a really talented young quarterback (DJ Lagway) who's playing better and better each week. So, it'll be a really tough test for us.”