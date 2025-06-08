Addition of Cole Koniarsky continues effort to cut down on Ks

Georgia’s goal of cutting down strikeouts took another step Sunday night with the commitment of UNLV outfielder Cole Koniarsky.

The rising junior – who batted .363 for the Rebels with seven homers and 47 RBI – struck out just 22 times in 204 at-bats.

His commitment continues an early trend for the Bulldogs, who appear focused on eliminating arguably the team’s biggest issue from last season - strikeouts.

The Bulldogs struck out an SEC-worst 611 times last season.

Along with Koniarsky, outfield commitment Kenny Ishikawa struck out just 28 times in 208 at-bats. First baseman/designated hitter Jordy Orbiach struck out just 29 times in 214 at-bats.

According to 64Analytics.com, Koniarsky is also the highest-rated position player to link up with the Bulldogs, coming in at No. 31.

He’s also the fifth portal player ranked in the Top 60 by 64Analytics and sixth in the Top 100.

Others include pitcher Matt Scott (No. 3), pitcher Dylan Vigue (No. 30), outfielder/pitcher Ishikawa (No. 44), pitcher Caden Aoki (No. 60), pitcher Grant Edwards (No. 90), and Orbiach (No. 126).

Koniarsky will be joining his third team in three years after batting .361 for USC-Riverside as a true freshman.