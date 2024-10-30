Decision made on sites for 2026-27 Georgia-Florida games

The Georgia-Florida game has two new destinations.

During Wednesday's SEC teleconference, Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart and Florida head coach Billy Napier both confirmed a report by Brett McMurphy of Action Sports that the game will be played in two neutral sites in 2026 and 2027.

Georgia and Florida will play the 2026 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 2027 contest at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Jacksonville’s EverBank Field is undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation, forcing the Bulldogs and Gators to find a new home.

“Yeah, it's been talked about and debated for a long time, for a while since we've known the Jacksonville renovation was going to occur. You know, I think the parties involved did a great job of managing it,” Smart said. “I think Jacksonville did a great job of stepping up and making it worthwhile for both universities and I'm excited about the opportunity to play at two different locations. So that'll be unique and maybe we learn from those two experiences.”

Georgia and Florida have met every year in Jacksonville since 1944, except the 1994 and 1995 seasons. Florida won both of those contests.

“Kirby and I both agree that I think it would be awesome to play home and home, but we also know that there’s a tremendous amount of revenue created by having this game in a neutral site,” Napier said. “Money makes the world go round and certainly there’s a significant difference in the revenue that’s generated. We play in Jacksonville, there is a historical context to that, but there is also a revenue component as well and I think the neutral sites will present those same revenue opportunities.”

Smart said he’s not worried about why the game did not end up as a home-and-home.

“I recognize why it's a story for you guys, but I'm so consumed by, you know, our team, and trying to get our team better in Florida that that's my focus,” Smart said. “I mean, I really hadn't been involved in those discussions. I think that was a consideration maybe, but I don't even remember when. I can't even tell you why it didn't go one way or the other, to be honest with you.”

Billed as the “Stadium of the Future,” the new version of EverBank Field is expected to be finished in time for the 2028 season.

Capacity at the stadium will be limited to 43,500 in 2026, but will not be available in 2027.