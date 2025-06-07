Georgia setting the pace for blue-chip 2027 TE Brock Williams

By adding Cole Koniarsky, Georgia appears determined to eliminate last season's biggest issue - strikeouts.
Three-star tight end Brayden Fogle left his official visit at Georgia impressed with head coach Kirby Smart.
Inside, see why Georgia is a top school for four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson.
Inside, we take a look at the three transfer pitchers who committed to Georgia on Saturday.
Georgia is setting the pace for blue-chip 2027 tight end Brock Williams.
