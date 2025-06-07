Bulldogs snag three impressive arms

It was a busy Saturday for Wes Johnson and Georgia’s baseball team, who added three transfer pitchers to its roster from a trio of different FBS school.
The three – Dylan Vigue, Caden Aoki, and Matt Scott – should each play key roles for the Bulldogs next spring.
They join Seattle University outfielder/pitcher Kenny Ishiwaka, New Mexico first baseman Jordy Oriach, and New Orleans pitcher Grant Edwards, who committed to Georgia earlier this week.
Dylan Vigue
Height: 6-3
Weight: 219
Throws: Right
Former School: Michigan
Notes: Draft eligible sophomore … Throws from a lower arm slot; tops at 97 mph. … posted a 1-4 record with a 4.25 ERA last year for the Wolverines. … Struck out 51 in 59.1 innings but needs to work on control after issuing 42 walks. … Ranked as the 248th overall transfer player according to 64Analytics.com. … His last eight appearances saw him post a 1.49 ERA over 18.1 innings with 18 strikeouts and 10 walks.
Caden Aoki
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Throws: Right
Former School: Southern Cal
Notes: Has one year of eligibility remaining. ... During his career at USC, Caden Aoki appeared in 41 games, making 38 starts. In 213.1 innings, he posted a 3.67 ERA with 192 strikeouts and just 44 walks. Last year, Aoki went 6-4, a 3.99 ERA with 90 strikeouts and just 14 walks. He was an All-Pac 12 selection in 2023. … His best game of the year came in a 3-1 win over Vanderbilt, going seven innings, allowing just four hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. … He’s ranked as the 63rd overall transfer by 64Analytics.com.
Matt Scott
Height: 6-7
Weight: 245 pounds
Throws: Right
Former School: Stanford
Notes: Ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal by 64Analytics.com … A big arm (tops at 98) with the size and frame you love for a starting pitcher. … Still needs to work on mechanics. … Struck out 56 in 52.1 innings last year for Stanford, but the season before fanned 103 in 80 innings. … Beat Duke 5-1 earlier this year, allowing just three hits in six innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.