Bulldogs snag three impressive arms

It was a busy Saturday for Wes Johnson and Georgia’s baseball team, who added three transfer pitchers to its roster from a trio of different FBS school.

The three – Dylan Vigue, Caden Aoki, and Matt Scott – should each play key roles for the Bulldogs next spring.

They join Seattle University outfielder/pitcher Kenny Ishiwaka, New Mexico first baseman Jordy Oriach, and New Orleans pitcher Grant Edwards, who committed to Georgia earlier this week.