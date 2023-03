Georgia has always been around for Waltclaire Flynn, Jr.

The Bulldogs offered Flynn in July of 2021 as he prepared for his sophomore season at Grayson High School. The top center in the 2024 class has been in Athens numerous times since then for visits and gamedays.

Now, things are picking up. Flynn said Georgia is beginning to turn up the heat on him in his recruitment.

"I've been talking to them a lot over the past couple of weeks," Flynn said.