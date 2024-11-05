Advertisement
in other news
A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener
A sparkling debut by Asa Newell overcame an otherwise difficult opener for Georgia against Tennessee Tech.
• Anthony Dasher
Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia
Tight end Ben Yurosek recaps his journey at Georgia so far.
• Jed May
WATCH: Ben Yurosek and CJ Allen
Prior to Monday's practice, tight end Ben Yurosek and linebacker CJ Allen were made available to the media.
• Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to the Ole Miss game.
• Patrick Garbin
Key points from CJ Allen's press conference
UGASports has the key points from CJ Allen's press conference on Monday.
• Jed May
in other news
A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener
A sparkling debut by Asa Newell overcame an otherwise difficult opener for Georgia against Tennessee Tech.
• Anthony Dasher
Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia
Tight end Ben Yurosek recaps his journey at Georgia so far.
• Jed May
WATCH: Ben Yurosek and CJ Allen
Prior to Monday's practice, tight end Ben Yurosek and linebacker CJ Allen were made available to the media.
• Patrick Garbin
Georgia lands pledge from four-star WR Vance Spafford
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S