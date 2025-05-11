Georgia lands commitment from four-star safety Jordan Smith

Georgia has added to its 2026 class with the commitment of four-star safety Jordan Smith on Sunday.

Smith, a Rivals250 standout from Houston (GA) High School, chose the Bulldogs over other programs such as Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.

"I would say [I love] their culture," Smith told UGASports last week. "Ain't nothing like Georgia."

Smith has a great relationship with head coach Kirby Smart, along with assistants Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams. He's been in constant contact with the Bulldog staff.

"They want me up there," Smith said of Georgia's staff. "They really do. And they look after me."

Smith, a 6-foot-2 and 185-pound defensive back, mainly plays safety for Houston County, but also rotates around the defensive backfield. The Bulldogs love Smith's versatility in the secondary.

Smith wants to learn every position, but is shooting to be a safety at the next level.

"They see me fitting in as a DB, man. Just getting out there," he said. "I'm going for safety, and that's all it is right now."

Smith loves to watch Georgia's defense when he visits, specifically where Malaki Starks and KJ Bolden line up. He considers himself a hybrid mix of those two.

"I watch a lot of Malaki and KJ. I try to mirror my game around them, because they're competing at a high level, and that's where I want to be one day," Smith said.

Smith is the ninth commitment for Georgia in its 2026 class and the third defensive back. He joins fellow four-star safeties Zech Fort and Kealan Jones for the Bulldogs in the secondary.