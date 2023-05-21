College recruiting events come in many different forms. But in the eyes of Justin Baker, there isn't one like Georgia's Scavenger Hunt event. The 2025 Rivals250 running back visited Athens for the event on May 21. That trip marked his second appearance on Georgia's campus this spring. Once again, the Bulldogs showed that Baker is a wanted man in the 2025 cycle. "I really felt the love and they've made it clear I'm a priority," Baker said.

Baker called the scavenger hunt the "most creative thing a college has in my opinion." His team included 2024 running back commit Dwight Phillips, running backs coach Dell McGee, assistant running backs coach David Hill, and defensive analyst (and former Georgia running back) Prather Hudson. Of all the scavenger hunt events, Baker said he liked the karaoke the most. The running backs performed "Freestyle" by Lil Baby. When they weren't singing, Baker got to spend some quality time in a non-football setting with McGee. "It was just getting to know each other to be honest. He dropped some jewels on me about college football and life," Baker said. "Things about how to network and which people I need to associate myself with in order to get the right relationships, because you never know who might become the next CEO of a company." In addition to Phillips, Baker met Bulldog commits Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White. Like every other visitor on Saturday, Baker also had a run-in with Kirby Smart. "He was actually at our first task so it was really easy to get ahold of him," Baker said. "He's a funny guy with a good sense of humor."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSBpcyBDb2FjaCBTbWFydD8/PyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tpcmJ5U21hcnRVR0E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEtpcmJ5U21hcnRVR0E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRGVsbE1jR2VlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZWxsTWNH ZWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXVzdGluTWNHZWVf Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXVzdGluTWNHZWVfMzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ESGlsbDM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBESGlsbDM5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v dWE0NkgzZTdvQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VhNDZIM2U3b0I8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSnVzdGluIE5rb3NpIEJha2VyIChAamJha2VyMTI0NCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYmFrZXIxMjQ0L3N0YXR1cy8x NjU5OTYwNTg5MTczNjQxMjE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAy MCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK