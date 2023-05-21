Georgia impresses Rivals250 RB Justin Baker with Scavenger Hunt
College recruiting events come in many different forms. But in the eyes of Justin Baker, there isn't one like Georgia's Scavenger Hunt event.
The 2025 Rivals250 running back visited Athens for the event on May 21. That trip marked his second appearance on Georgia's campus this spring.
Once again, the Bulldogs showed that Baker is a wanted man in the 2025 cycle.
"I really felt the love and they've made it clear I'm a priority," Baker said.
Baker called the scavenger hunt the "most creative thing a college has in my opinion." His team included 2024 running back commit Dwight Phillips, running backs coach Dell McGee, assistant running backs coach David Hill, and defensive analyst (and former Georgia running back) Prather Hudson.
Of all the scavenger hunt events, Baker said he liked the karaoke the most. The running backs performed "Freestyle" by Lil Baby.
When they weren't singing, Baker got to spend some quality time in a non-football setting with McGee.
"It was just getting to know each other to be honest. He dropped some jewels on me about college football and life," Baker said. "Things about how to network and which people I need to associate myself with in order to get the right relationships, because you never know who might become the next CEO of a company."
In addition to Phillips, Baker met Bulldog commits Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White. Like every other visitor on Saturday, Baker also had a run-in with Kirby Smart.
"He was actually at our first task so it was really easy to get ahold of him," Baker said. "He's a funny guy with a good sense of humor."
This event is different than most others Baker has attended. What did he take away from it?
"The biggest thing is that they're really family-centered and they value competition," Baker said.
Baker is among a group of names including Jordon Davison, Ousmane Kromah, Donovan Johnson, and others as top running back targets in the 2025 class.