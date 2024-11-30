Baseball staffer Derek Groomer arrested on four misdemeanor driving charges

Georgia Director of Player Performance for Baseball Derek Groomer was arrested on four misdemeanor driving charges Saturday morning.

Groomer – who was booked into the Athens Clarke County jail Saturday at 10:18 a.m. on charges of DUI less safe, operation of an unregistered vehicle without current license plate/revalidation decal, no proof of insurance, and failure to maintain proper lane/improper driving on road.

He was released at 2:17 p.m. on Saturday on bonds totaling $1,883.

“We learned of the matter today and are gathering information,” a spokesman for the UGA Athletic Association said via text to UGASports.

Groomer is in his second year on the staff of head coach Wes Johnson, after coming over to Athens from LSU where he was part of the Tigers’ staff that helped the squad win its seventh national title.