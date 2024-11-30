It's Georgia versus Texas for the SEC Championship

Georgia now knows its opponent for Saturday’s SEC Championship game.

The Bulldogs will face off against Texas, which defeated Texas A&M 17-7 Saturday night in College Station.

Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 4 p.m. (ABC).

Saturday’s contest will mark the second game between the Bulldogs (10-2) and Longhorns (11-1), with Georgia handing Texas its only loss on Oct. 19 in Austin, 30-15.

Texas was the nation’s top-ranked team when the Bulldogs pulled out the win, holding the Longhorns to 279 total yards.

No stranger to Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Bulldogs (10-2) will be playing their second game in the facility this season after opening the year with a 34-3 win over Clemson.

Georgia is also marking its fourth straight appearance in the SEC Championship Game. The only school to have a longer streak was Florida who appeared in the first five games from 1992-1996.

With a win, the Bulldogs will be crowned SEC champions and earn a bye to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs.

Lose, and Georgia would still be in the picture for an at-large berth, although there would still be some concern with Alabama (9-3) and Ole Miss (9-3) each holding wins over the Bulldogs.

However, after beating Georgia Tech in eight overtimes Friday night, a 10-3 Georgia team that advanced to the SEC Championship would seemingly hold the edge and still make it into the 12-team field.

But first things, first.

Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart has made it no secret that the SEC Championship is a huge deal.

Georgia last won the SEC Championship in 2022, beating LSU before going on to win the second of two straight national championships.

He’d love to do it again before embarking on the journey to win the program’s third national crown in four years.