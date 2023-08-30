“His engine,” asked what makes Mews stand out. “He can go, go, go. He can play every (wide receiver) position, but also his versatility and how he can move around.”

Wide receiver Arian Smith echoed Bullard’s comments during his session with the media on Wednesday.

“Mews is a great player, just a phenomenal player,” Bullard said. “He comes in and works, and when I say works, I mean WORKS. His effort stands out among everybody. He comes in to work, day in and day out, from the beginning of practice until the end.”

Walk-on wide receiver Mekhi Mews opened a lot of eyes during Georgia’s G-Day game, and teammates continue to talk about him three days before Saturday’s opener.

… Smith was asked the same about quarterback Carson Beck.

“His dependability,” Smith said. “I can depend on him on what he’s going to do.”

… Is this Georgia’s fastest receiving corps in recent years?

“That’s hard to tell,” Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of good receivers come through. But I feel like we’re a good group, and we’re fast. We’re athletes.”

… Where Kirby Smart has been reticent to lavish too much praise on Georgia’s offensive line, that has not been the case with Bulldog players. That’s especially true of teammates who stand across from them daily on the defensive line.

Senior Zion Logue did not hold back.

“Just the maulers that we have up front,” said Logue, when asked what has stood out on the offensive line. “It’s not just the first group, it’s the second group as well. Our first two and even three groups can go to any school in the country and play, I feel like, and that’s what we pride ourselves on at Georgia. If someone goes down, the next guy steps up.”

… A lot of eyes are on freshman defensive lineman Jordan Hall. The former five-star has flashed from time to time since arriving on campus, but per Logue, there’s still work to do.

“He’s come very far, just as a freshman learning defense, and getting in shape, getting in playing shape,” Logue said. “He’s still got a little ways to go as all freshmen do, but he’s going to be a great player when he gets his defense all together.”

… Smith was also asked if he’ll be used more on end-arounds along with his duties at wide receiver.

“I feel good about it,” Smith said. “Whatever the coaches want me to do, I’ll do.”

… Smith said the entire team has adopted a “Dawg mentality” when it comes to Saturday’s opener.

"I feel like it's a change of mindset. When fall camp started, it was a change of mindset,” Smith said. “You get that 'dawg' mindset. No matter who we play, what we do, or what the coaches tell us to do, we are just going to attack and do our best."

… Tate Ratledge was asked what Stacy Searels has brought as Georgia’s offensive line coach.

“A worker’s mentality, coming to practice every day knowing we have a standard to set as an offensive line,” Ratledge said. “He’s going to let us know when we’re not up to that standards. He’s going to let us know where we are.”

… Ratledge was asked about the competition at left tackle. Although he offered no predictions, he said Georgia is fortunate to have both.

“Both of those guys are great talents out there,” Ratledge said. “They both do really well in space, in my opinion. I think both of them are going to be very good players.”

…Chalk Ratledge up as someone else expecting a big year from right tackle Amarius Mims.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth from him. He’s shown a tremendous amount of effort to mature,” Ratledge said. “To see him step into that role as our starting tackle, I think he’s really taken it with a full head of steam. He’s run with it.”