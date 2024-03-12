Georgia kicked off spring practice Tuesday and already one Bulldog has received some bad injury news.

Sophomore tight Pearce Spurlin III's career is over after his being diagnosed with a congenital heart condition. He received a medical redshirt but will remain on scholarship and help out with the team.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, the university knew of Spurlin's condition, and he's been closely monitored. Spurlin and his family made the decision that he will no longer play.

"We care deeply for Pearce, and he will remain on scholarship and as part of our program," Smart said. "Our tight ends coach Todd Hartley and our other tight ends hate for a person and a player like Pearce to not be a part of their room. They will continue to provide him with the support he needs as he goes through this transition."

Spurlin played in six games last year as a true freshman, catching three passes for 60 yards, including a season-long 31 yards in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

While Spurlin will certainly be missed, Georgia still boasts quality depth in the tight end room.

Junior Oscar Delp is back, along with sophomore Lawson Luckie, with true freshmen Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich also on hand.

The Bulldogs are also scheduled to add Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek to the fold once he arrives on campus at the end of the spring semester.