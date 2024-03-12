Advertisement
Kirby Smart with a lengthy injury update

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Kirby Smart doesn’t typically offer up many details when it comes to injury, but on Tuesday he made an exception.

During his press conference, Smart rattled off a list of players who underwent postseason surgery, including some other players still recovering from ailments from a year ago.

One of those is running back Branson Robinson, who missed all of last year with a ruptured patella tendon.

Fortunately, it appears progress is being made.

“That was a significant injury, if you’ll remember,” Smart said. “The patella tendon ruptured. He’s at a nine-month recovery. I think he’s at seven or eight; he looks good running straight ahead, but he’s not going to be cleared for spring. But he’ll go through a lot of walk-throughs. At nine months, he should be ready to go, which should be running into spring.”

In other injury news:

Offensive lineman Bo Hughley: Underwent left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. He will miss the spring but should be ready for the start of fall camp.

Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Underwent navicular surgery to repair his left foot injury. He will miss the spring but should be ready for fall camp.

Linebacker Kris Jones: Underwent foot surgery. Will practice this spring, but will be limited.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller: Underwent meniscus surgery after the Orange Bowl. Will be limited in the spring.

Linebacker Smael Mondon: Underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture. He will miss the spring, but should be ready for fall practice.

Safety Malaki Starks: Underwent shoulder surgery. He will be limited for spring.

Wide receiver RaRa Thomas: Coming off his foot injury and will not be full speed for spring.

Outside linebacker Damon Wilson: Underwent meniscus surgery but is back at full activity.

Cornerback Demello Jones: Dealing with a hamstring injury.

Smart also announced that sophomore tight end Pearce Spurlin III will no longer be able to play football due to a congenital heart condition. You can read more about Spurlin here.

Branson Robinson will not be cleared for spring practice, but progress is being made.
