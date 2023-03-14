For those who worry that Mike Bobo is going to come in and revamp everything his predecessor Todd Monken did his first three years as Georgia’s offensive coordinator—don’t.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, not much is going to change.

“There won’t be much change in verbiage. If anything, there will be some additions, maybe some slight wrinkles,” Smart said. “We feel like the verbiage for the kids works great. He’s comfortable with the verbiage. He was in it last year with Coach Monken.

Running back Kendall Milton agreed.

When asked what changes he’s noticed since Bobo became the Bulldogs’ new OC, the senior shrugged.

“Coach Bobo has already made it clear that he’s going to do everything where it’s understandable for the players,” Milton said. “We have new players coming in, players returning and at the end of the day, we want it where everyone can understand the offense so there won’t be confusion when it comes to relaying playing.”

Per Smart, he did not really think much about the possibility of replacing Monken until around the time of the national championship.

“Immediately after the game you're thinking, well, if I lose this guy, who am I hiring? I was very comfortable at that point that if we lost Todd and he decided to go back to the NFL—because that's the only thing I felt like he would leave for—that I would go with Mike,” Smart said. “I felt very comfortable with his leadership in the room. I asked Monken his opinion, leaving, what he thought, and I thought it was important to keep that dynamic in the room set. We weren't losing multiple coaches.”

Smart said his confidence in Bobo and the job he will do has never been greater.

"I think Mike has grown a lot since he went out to Colorado State and the time he has spent here. I went against him at South Carolina. I went against him at Auburn, which gave me ultimate confidence that he would get this job done,” Smart said. “We played them with probably the most talented defense I've been a part of and they went on a 16-play drive there at Auburn against us on the opening drive of the game. I just have a lot of confidence in his leadership skills and what he'll be able to do offensively."