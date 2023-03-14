Georgia Football News and Notes
Kirby Smart on Mike Bobo: "There won't be much change" in verbiage
For those who worry that Mike Bobo is going to come in and revamp everything his predecessor Todd Monken did his first three years as Georgia’s offensive coordinator—don’t.
According to head coach Kirby Smart, not much is going to change.
“There won’t be much change in verbiage. If anything, there will be some additions, maybe some slight wrinkles,” Smart said. “We feel like the verbiage for the kids works great. He’s comfortable with the verbiage. He was in it last year with Coach Monken.
Running back Kendall Milton agreed.
When asked what changes he’s noticed since Bobo became the Bulldogs’ new OC, the senior shrugged.
“Coach Bobo has already made it clear that he’s going to do everything where it’s understandable for the players,” Milton said. “We have new players coming in, players returning and at the end of the day, we want it where everyone can understand the offense so there won’t be confusion when it comes to relaying playing.”
Per Smart, he did not really think much about the possibility of replacing Monken until around the time of the national championship.
“Immediately after the game you're thinking, well, if I lose this guy, who am I hiring? I was very comfortable at that point that if we lost Todd and he decided to go back to the NFL—because that's the only thing I felt like he would leave for—that I would go with Mike,” Smart said. “I felt very comfortable with his leadership in the room. I asked Monken his opinion, leaving, what he thought, and I thought it was important to keep that dynamic in the room set. We weren't losing multiple coaches.”
Smart said his confidence in Bobo and the job he will do has never been greater.
"I think Mike has grown a lot since he went out to Colorado State and the time he has spent here. I went against him at South Carolina. I went against him at Auburn, which gave me ultimate confidence that he would get this job done,” Smart said. “We played them with probably the most talented defense I've been a part of and they went on a 16-play drive there at Auburn against us on the opening drive of the game. I just have a lot of confidence in his leadership skills and what he'll be able to do offensively."
Injury Update
Smart said five players will miss spring practice due to previous injuries.
The list includes safety Dan Jackson (stress fracture), outside linebacker Marvin Jones (shoulder surgery), offensive lineman Josh Miller (shoulder surgery), running back Andrew Paul (ACL), and linebacker Jalon Walker (shoulder surgery).
"We’ve got four guys, five guys who are out for the spring," Smart said. "That's probably less than we’ve had in recent years, and I’m looking forward to a lot of competition and battles across the line in terms of positions. We’ve got a lot of positions up for grabs."
All five players are expected to be ready - or close to it - before fall practice begins.
Smart said Paul's recovery is similar to that of Nick Chubb his first spring back after tearing his ACL in October of 2015 at Tennessee.
"If you remember, Chubb got hurt in that Tennessee game. Andrew's [injury] was a little bit earlier than that—I think August, the last scrimmage maybe or second-to-last scrimmage he got injured," Smart said. "He isn't cleared, but he's on track. He's going to do individual drills. He's going to be able to go out and do all the competition outside of the 11-on-11. He won't be able to do the 11-on-11 tackling drills, but we feel good about where he's going to be for fall camp and what he's going to be able to do."
Names to look for at tackle
Earnest Greene III and Amarius Mims are the names most often mentioned as the favorites to start at left and right tackle, but they won't be the only ones competing for playing time.
Smart also mentioned junior Austin Blaske, freshman Monroe Freeling, and junior Chad Lindberg as possibilities.
"Yeah, Monroe, I don't know if I can tell you a lot more about him. We've only had him for, I guess, maybe eight weeks, six weeks, whatever it is. He's extremely flexible, he's tough, he can run, he's got great length, and he's added some weight, but I haven't seen the guy play football, OK? So I can't go and say what he can and can't do," Smart said. "Now, Austin Blaske has played a lot of football. He's worked at tackle. He worked while Warren McClendon was out there for a while, he got a lot of reps at tackle. He competes at tackle. He's really athletic. He can flip over and play at center, so I've seen him and know he's a very vital candidate to compete for one of the starting jobs."
Smart on transfers RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett and Smoke Bouie
Smart said the experience brought by transfers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett should be a big help to his wide receiver room.
"When you talk about Dom and RaRa, they're guys that have competed in our league, they've caught a lot of passes in our league, they've been very productive in our league, and it was a position we were losing several players at," Smart said. "We needed to be able to help our quarterbacks. Quarterbacks need some weapons to throw to, and those guys do that."
Smart said Bouie will compete for several spots in the secondary, presumably cornerback and star.
"With (Smoke), he's a guy that I've known a long time," Smart said. "Since ninth grade, he's been coming up here to camp. We've known a lot about him, and we're looking forward to seeing him go compete in a secondary with a lot of open spots."
Smart on Wednesday's Pro Day
Georgia's Pro Day will take place on Wednesday with all 32 teams expected to have representatives in Athens.
"We've actually got a couple of guys that left in the portal that are going to come back and work out and compete. Ameer Speed's coming back, and a couple of other guys are going to come back. I think Kolby Wyatt's coming back. I think Matt Landers may be back to help Stetson with the throwing and doing the throwing session, because we don't have enough receivers," Smart said. "But I'll be able to probably answer those questions better tomorrow when we move to Pro Day."