Georgia eyeing in-state Rivals250 DB Tyriq Green

Tyriq Green is no stranger to Athens.

The 2026 Rivals250 defensive back has made numerous visits to Athens over the past couple of years. Most recently, Green attended Georgia's home win over Auburn on October 5.

Without a doubt, there's an attraction there that has the Bulldogs near the top of Green's early list.

"I just keep going up there," Green said. "I really like the school, so they're really in my top."