Georgia eyeing in-state Rivals250 DB Tyriq Green

Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday
Tuesday News and Notes: Kirby Smart on Saturday's targeting calls, the second-half kickoff, and much, much more.
WATCH: Daylen Everette and Dylan Fairchild
Watch the Tuesday night player interviews with Daylen Everette and Dylan Fairchild... Inside!
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's open week presser
Watch the video and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser leading up to Georgia's open date.
Key points from Daylen Everette's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Daylen Everette's press conference.
Key points from Dylan Fairchild's October 22 press conference
Right guard Dylan Fairchild spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice.
Tyriq Green is no stranger to Athens.
The 2026 Rivals250 defensive back has made numerous visits to Athens over the past couple of years. Most recently, Green attended Georgia's home win over Auburn on October 5.
Without a doubt, there's an attraction there that has the Bulldogs near the top of Green's early list.
"I just keep going up there," Green said. "I really like the school, so they're really in my top."
