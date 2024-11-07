Advertisement
in other news
Baseball schedule announced
Georgia announced its 2025 baseball schedule Tuesday afternoon.
• Anthony Dasher
Kirby Smart talks backup quarterbacks
Just because Georgia is hitting the home stretch that does not mean the Bulldogs’ backup QBs haven't been working.
• Anthony Dasher
CFP Chair on differences between Georgia and Ohio State
Inside, CFP Chair Ward Manuel goes in-depth on the differences between Georgia and Ohio State.
• Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Dwight Phillips get more reps?
Could Dwight Phillips see more snaps against Ole Miss?
• Jason Butt
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia at Ole Miss
Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Florida and previews the upcoming game at Ole Miss. Don't miss it.
• Dayne Young
Georgia commit Elyiss Williams wants to build a 'generational' 2025 class
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- WR
- OG