“I’m really excited about these guys. Veteran guards with ball skills that give us versatility in the backcourt with athleticism and length and defensive and rebounding prowess up front with those fours and fives we signed,” White said. “We added a couple of high school kids that athletically bring a lot to the table. We're excited about Asa Newell and Somto. Representing the state of Georgia with our class with Somto being OTE (Overtime Elite). Dakota Leffew, Tyrin Lawrence, and RJ Godfrey all come back to the greater Atlanta area. We’re super excited about this group."

Cyril is one of seven newcomers added by White since the end of the season. An eighth is expected to commit on Wednesday morning.

"He plays angry around the rim. He's a fierce competitor to complement his physical attributes. His length, his vertical reach, his jumping ability, his girth at 260 and his ability to move at a really high level for a kid that size,” White said. “That coupled with the fact he plays with a really high level of intensity gives you a guy that can compete night in and night out on the glass defensively, finishing at the rim. He's going to be a really good addition for us. I’m excited to coach him."

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound center was a key addition for White during the recent signing period and is expected to play a huge role for the Bulldogs next season, especially around the rim.

"We expect him to come to Georgia, but we also understood he wanted to explore his options. He's done so and we're getting close to his ultimate decision,” White said. “We expect him to be at Georgia but obviously support any decision he makes."

During a meeting with beat writers Tuesday at the Sandestin Beach Hilton, site of the SEC Spring Meetings, head coach Mike White said Cyril’s final decision is expected soon.

The reason? To have the opportunity to be evaluated by NBA personnel to see exactly where he stands and what area of his game needs to improve.

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – When Somto Cyril committed to Georgia a month ago, he did so with the caveat he would also explore his options regarding the NBA Draft.

• White was asked if he was nervous about Silas Demary Jr. leaving before he ultimately decided to return.

"I think he's got to answer questions and I've got to answer questions, and going back to it, he answered correctly. He could've made it a little bit easier and maybe I could've made it a little bit easier, but we're all learning in these new times, like adapting to the fact everyone in college basketball has options every spring,” White said. “If the portal word would've never popped up around him, nobody ever would've talked about or written it. That said, I anticipated he would come back and would want to come back. He had a really good experience, a great freshman year and I'm excited about coaching him moving forward."

• White said he looks forward to selling the new proposed 6,000-square foot video board set to be installed inside Stegeman Coliseum.

“I look forward to being able to sell it, you know? As a fan and as a father of kids who play video games, it's got to be pretty cool looking up there for the average fan, especially the younger fans,” White said. “We talked about the size of some of our guys. They'll look pretty big up there. But, you know, it's something to sell. It's an enhancement to Stegeman and continued investment in our program and other programs of course. Trying to make the best of what we can make Stegeman."

• With no overseas trip this year after touring Italy last summer, White was asked if building camaraderie would be tougher this time around.

"I do think sometimes they can be a little bit overrated. I've been around certain teams where guys are unbelievably close off the floor but not quite as close on the floor and vice versa. We did try to optimistically take advantage of that opportunity last summer, and this summer it'll be a little bit different,” White said. “But we'll still provide opportunities for our guys through meetings and through meals and through gatherings at my house or an assistant's house or things like that. When you recruit good people and like-minded people and guys you feel like fit your culture, a lot of that stuff happens organically."

• White said Georgia’s complete schedule is close to being finalized.

"We’re close. We’re still waiting on a contract from another potential opponent in the Bahamas before I’m allowed to comment on it. But we’re really close,” White said. “I think our mid-major games at home or close, or close to being done, whether it’s verbally or contractually."

Last year, Georgia went 1-1 opening the season against Oregon in Las Vegas and Wake Forest in Athens. This season, the start of the season should not be that difficult.

"I’m not sure if it was in our best interest to start with the couple that we started with. That’s on me. But you live and you learn, you own it as I tell my guys every day. Having said that, we win one or two of those and we’d be talking what a great schedule we put together, right?” White said. “We’ll open with what I think unless something changes that we’ll open with four at home that I think are winnable. We’re obviously going to have to show up and play well, so hopefully can get some momentum early season as compared to last season."

• White was asked if there was any of his seven newcomers who he considered a sleeper.

"If I pinpointed one, I’ll have six mad at me. I feel good about all these guys, I really do. I don’t want to dodge the question, but maybe I can speak to the point that I feel one of them is really, really underrated,” White said. “I don’t even read these rankings, especially the transfer stuff the past month. RJ Godfrey is a guy who comes to mind who played on a really good team behind a couple of really good frontcourt players. I think for an outsider looking at our class, I think he might be considered a sleeper.”

• White was asked about any future additions to his squad.

Fort Lauderdale native Jordyn Kee makes his announcement Wednesday morning and lists Georgia as one of his finalists.

"We’ll be done when we actually get the scholarship papers …we’re done right now. We’ll make some announcements,” White said. “We’ll let the young man we’re referring to make his public announcement, hopefully, then we’ll have another announcement pretty soon."

Could one be a walk-on?

“Potentially,” White said.