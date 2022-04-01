Georgia basketball lands commitment from Justin Hill

The Bulldogs landed a commitment from guard Justin Hill. He spent the previous two seasons at Longwood University.

Mike White has his first commitment as Georgia's head coach.

Hill earned Big South All-Freshman honors in the 2020-21 campaign. He averaged 11 points and 4.2 assists per game for the Lancers.

The Houston native followed that up by averaging 14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists his sophomore season. Hill put up 13 points, two assists, and two rebounds in Longwood's NCAA Tournament loss to Tennessee.

Hill joins Cam McDowell, Christian Wright, and Jaxon Etter as guards on Georgia's roster. Kario Oquendo has been rumored to be entering the transfer portal, although he hasn't officially left the team yet.