Slowly but surely, Georgia’s pitching staff is becoming healthier.

Considering the next stop on the Bulldogs’ schedule is a trip to No. 1 Texas A&M, that’s a good sign for head coach Wes Johnson.

Last week, Matthew Hoskins made his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery. Charlie Goldstein has pitched four innings of scoreless ball since returning from shoulder fatigue, while Chandler Marsh made his first appearance in over a month, striking out all five batters he faced.

Kolten Smith’s emergence is also of note.

The sophomore has been amazing the past three weeks since nailing his location. His last four outings have seen the right-hander pitch 12 innings, allowing no runs on just eight hits with zero walks and 19 strikeouts.

“The challenge this week is you’ve got to get them all back healthy, you’ve got to establish where they fit in and what their role is,” Johnson said. “That’s where we’re at now.”

For Hoskins and Goldstein, it’s still somewhat of a slow road.

Considering it was just over a year ago that Hoskins had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, the right-hander is on the strictest of pitch counts while building up arm strength.

He’s also been kept on a strict routine.

That’s why he started Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader against Ole Miss, but only threw 17 pitches, including a walk and a strikeout. Per Johnson, the Bulldogs will follow a similar format this weekend at Texas A&M, with Hoskins opening either Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

“We really like him as a reliever, but where he’s at is you want him to be in his routine, you don’t want it to be, ‘Hey, just run down there and get hot.” That’s not how those guys are effective when they first get back,” Johnson said. “The other reason we’re starting him is we want to keep him in a routine. You want to build them to a certain pitch count for us, without getting into that, then you feel comfortable once you get to that pitch count if you do want to move him to the pen.”

Goldstein, who missed three weeks with shoulder fatigue, threw 29 pitches on Saturday against Ole Miss before throwing 24 in two innings in Georgia’s 4-3 win that took 15 innings Tuesday against No. 4 Clemson.

All Goldstein did was strike out seven in four perfect innings of work.

Johnson wasn’t sure how Goldstein would be used, if he might start against the Aggies, or if he'd be the next man up after Hoskins.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do with Charlie yet. But that’s what we’re doing, we’re building him back up,” said Johnson, who said the senior spoke with him before the Clemson game, asking if he could pitch in the contest.

“Before the game, we were joking around, I said if it’s in extra innings, you’ll pitch,” Johnson said. “So, when it went into extra innings, he said, you promised, and I said I did, so go get ready.”

With pitching always at a premium, having additional arms benefits the Bulldogs (30-10, 9-9) as they continue their push toward postseason play.

Although Georgia’s this weekend’s starting rotation is a question after Leighton Finley, having extra capable arms is at least giving Johnson more options for matchups and the ability to get through games.

“It’s a way for us to get back, because at the end of the day, it’s about getting 27 outs, right?” Johnson said. “There were times where we just needed six to finish off a game, now we’re starting to get those six, but they’re coming in different waves. There are more options of matchups, which is what you saw (Tuesday) night.”

Johnson hopes more are on the way.

Georgia’s first-year coach was pleased with what he saw from Zach Harris in his two innings against Clemson when his fastball topped out at 97 mph.

Thursday, Johnson was working with Stanford transfer Brandt Pancer before practice, in an attempt to fix the problems that have thus far resulted in his ERA of over 11.

Per Johnson, the Bulldogs will need all the capable arms they can get.

“I’ve said it for years. The minute you think the hay’s in the barn, you’re in trouble. So, the hay is never in the barn. In our game, you’re always one line drive away, a foul tip on the position side, arm fatigue, someone going down—you better coach them all,” Johnson said. “You better have the mindset that you’re getting better every day, every practice you can, and give enough carrots to guys that they want to keep getting better.”