It will have been 10 days between games when Georgia (39-15) takes on Army (31-21), but Bulldog coach Wes Johnson isn’t fretting.

“We needed a little bit of a break. We had some guys with some bumps and bruises,” Johnson said after Thursday’s workout at Foley Field. “Teams are different on that. There are times when you’ve got a younger team that maybe needs to continue to get at-bats and see live hitters. Those are teams where an early exit from a conference tournament might not be the best thing.

"But we’re older, so when you pull back, I think this team needed a little breather, and it’s been good for us.”

The Bulldogs even took it a step farther than that.

Georgia did not hold any intrasquads in preparation for this weekend’s action. Instead, the Bulldogs held simulated games which placed players in pressure situations that could arise this weekend.

“I didn’t want to throw live to hitters. I don’t want to go into my thoughts behind that, but we’ve done a lot of work where it was sim games where guys would stand in, working different counts, working different things that guys needed to work on,” Johnson said. “Again, if this team were young, you’d probably be a little more concerned about the time off. But you go around the field, we’re pretty old. These guys have been in the postseason before, so they know how to get their body and mind right."