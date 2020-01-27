Tom Crean was asked Monday about the mental state of his team following Saturday’s disappointing loss to Ole Miss, a game most expected the Bulldogs would be able to win.

After suffering losses in five of its six SEC games to start the year, it would seem only natural Georgia might be questioning themselves entering Tuesday night’s game at Missouri (8:30 p.m., SEC Network).

However, Crean claims that’s not the case.

“It’s very good. We did something different yesterday, and the energy was high,” Crean said before practice Monday. “It’s a long season. With us, it’s all about improvement – how do we get better? What do we have to do next? We just need to stay focused on that.”

Georgia’s issues have been well-documented.

The Bulldogs continue to rank third from the bottom in the SEC in defensive rebounding, giving up almost 37 per game, while Georgia’s perimeter game continues to be a real issue, ranking next to last in the conference in three-point percentage (.300).

Georgia also continues to waste what should be easy scoring, ranking 10th in free throw percentage (.677) while continually missing easy layups and failing to follow shots.

“That was not good. We’re not finishing really well, and that’s something we wanted to work on yesterday. We’re not finishing though contact or strong enough through contact. We’re dropping our eyes [and] our head when we go through,” Crean said. “It’s a physical league, and it’s an extremely aggressive league and an extremely well-coached league. It’s one that just continues to get better and better, and we’ve got to be able to deal with it.”

Defensively, Georgia’s problems couldn’t be more apparent. The Bulldogs are allowing 74.8 points per game, next to last in the SEC, ahead of only Alabama.

Crean was asked what needed to be done for corrections to be made. Playing fewer players may be on the horizon.

“Whether we have to shrink the bench, whatever we have to do. I don’t want to do that. What I want is a group of guys that are committed to getting better all the time and how important that is to absolutely lock in and defend, rebound, hit, be physical, switch, talk, use your hands,” Crean said. “They’re very fundamental and they’re things that we do every day and the things that need to carry over into the games. There have been times where we’ve been very good at that and others where we’re very lax.”

Crean said he and his staff have been challenging players to start taking that aspect of their game more seriously.

“We’ve got to get some guys that will put their body on the ground, be quick, react quicker, and that’s part of it,” Crean said. “You want to make this your career and it doesn’t stay your career very long if you’re not aggressive if you’re not tough, you’re not physical, if you don’t have a mindset for winning. That’s what it is. It’s all different when you get to college now. You have to be able to do those things consistently.”

One player Crean believes might be ready to take that next step is senior Jordan Harris.

Harris has seen his playing time steadily increase since coming off a nine-game suspension to start the year.

The former Seminole County standout reached season-highs in both rebounds (eight) and points (15) against Ole Miss. Crean has apparently taken note.

“I like Jordan playing so that becomes…certainly, to answer your question, I’m not sure what that means just yet. I thought he did a good job the other night. What I want is a consistent Jordan,” Crean said. “When he’s consistent like he was the other night; he hasn’t been consistent yet. We’re working towards that and his mind and heart are in the right place to make it happen, but that’s really important for us. He’s a really valuable guy for us right now especially when he’s defending and when he’s rebounding the ball.”

But as Crean explains, Georgia can’t just be depending on one player to help turn the team’s current fortunes around.

It’s got to be a complete team effort.

“I’m not coaching heads down. Heads down they go inside or we give them another role that they can have in practice. That’s not what this is about. I don’t want to be distracted,” Crean said. “My job is to make sure that we’re getting ready every day. It’s to get enough guys to understand it’s about competition and it’s about fight. It’s not about, ‘well I hope when they come in they feel better and hope they’re too upset.’ No. We have to go, we have to get better. That’s what this is all about and you have to grow and nurture them and that’s what this is really all about.”