The NCAA's new redshirt rule was welcomed pretty much nationwide by college football coaches, including Georgia's Kirby Smart. Under the new rule, players are able to take part in four games and still be eligible for a redshirt, saving a year of eligiblity. Smart and the Bulldogs certainly took advantage of the opportunity. With the exception of running back Zamir White who was out recovering the ACL he tore in preseason, six other freshmen were able to get a taste of the college game and be eligible this upcoming fall as redshirt freshmen. Below, UGASports takes a look at the group and how they might impact the Bulldogs in 2019.

Zamir White Height Weight Notes 6-0 215 White redshirted after tearing an ACL for the second time in a year, this time while covering punts midway through fall camp.

What To Expect: There's a lot we still don't know about White regarding how effective he will ultimately be. But one thing we do know, the young many continues to work his rear end off. Although he's not year cleared for contact and likely won't be until sometimes this summer, just seeing White jogging during bowl practice is an amazing step for the North Carolina native. You can bet coaches will be extremely careful with him moving forward, but after what we've seen, counting White out would be a serious mistake.

Divaad Wilson Height Weight Notes 6-0 195 After tearing his ACL in the spring, Wilson was finally cleared to play the week prior to the Auburn game, but remained on the sideline until the Sugar Bowl, where he made a nice impression, making four tackles.

What To Expect: Wilson was already making strides and being mentioned as an early contributor before tearing his ACL. Wilson appears to be one of those versatile performers who could play a variety of positions in the secondary for Georgia, including Star, where he has the size and physicality that Smart likes to see in that particular role.

Azeez Ojulari Height Weight Notes 6-3 240 Ojulari tore his ACL while still in high school but recovered enough to play in three games, including Georgia's Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.

What To Expect: Mostly due to his injury, Ojulari wasn't name you heard a lot about at the beginning of the year, but once he was cleared to play, you started to hear Smart really start to sing his praises. Ojulari is currently at outside linebacker, one of Georgia's youngest, but looking like one of the Bulldogs' more talented defensive positions. It will be interesting to see how Dan Lanning ultimately handles the rotation, but Ojulari will get a long look this spring.

Kearis Jackson Height Weight Notes 6-0 200 Jackson is the only true freshman from 2018 that played in four games, the most you can play and still redshirt. Jackson did not catch a pass but had one rush for six yards.

What To Expect: Coaches love what Jackson brings to the field and as of right now, figures to be one of the favorites to capture the starting job at slot receiver, left vacant after Mecole Hardman's decision to turn pro. Physical and considered an excellent blocker, Jackson is also expected to see time on special teams, perhaps as a candidate at punt returner.

John FitzPatrick Height Weight Notes 6-6 230 FitzPatrick played in just two games for the Bulldogs and did not catch a pass. Look for that to change in 2019

What To Expect: FitzPatrick was basically Georgia's No. 4 tight end last fall, but that now changes after Isaac Nauta's decision to turn pro and Luke Ford's decision to transfer to Illinois for family reasons. FitzPatrick figures to be the No. 2 man which will mean extensive playing time this fall.

Owen Condon Height Weight Notes 6-7 315 Give Condon a lot of credit for really bulking up and getting his body in playing shape after coming in as an undersized offensive lineman as far as his weight was concerned. Getting up to 315 allowed him to get into three games at right tackle.

What To Expect: Right now Condon projects to be a backup at both right and left tackle for the Bulldogs. With the talent Georgia has accrued at each position, ultimately earning a starting role would seem unlikely, but coaches obviously feel he can be a contributor in a backup role and be a capable replacement in case of injury.

Warren Ericson Height Weight Notes 6-4 305 Like Condon, Ericson played in three games for the Bulldogs, getting reps at center. He can also play guard

What To Expect: Ericson is in a similar boat to that of Condon. The former North Gwinnett High standout played in three games at center, but faces an uphill challenge when it comes to earning a starting role with players like Trey Hill, Jamaree Salyer and possibly Clay Webb ahead of him.

Tommy Bush Height Weight Notes 6-3 210 It was no surprise that Bush redshirted for the Bulldogs. Despite being an exceptional athlete, he still had a lot to learn about playing wide receiver. He did see action in two games to get his feet wet, but still has some to learn.

What To Expect: Coaches still love the combination of size and speed that Bush brings to the field and are looking forward to seeing what improvements he can make this spring. With so much attrition having taken place at the position, Bush will have the opportunity to find his niche in the rotation with a solid effort this spring.

Note: Sophomore linebacker Jaden Hunter and sophomore defensive back Ameer Speed are also eligible for redshirts after playing in less than four games.