Ekene Ogboko had a very unique experience in Athens for G-Day.

The 2026 Rivals100 offensive lineman sat in the west end zone stands with the rest of the recruits. Unlike the prospects around him, however, Ogboko saw his last name on the back of one of Georgia's jerseys.

As Ogboko watched his older brother, freshman defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko, he couldn't help but feel a sense of pride.

"It was great and inspiring," Ogboko said. "I got to see my last name. That was pretty cool."