Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Four-star OT Malachi Goodman talks official visits so far and what's next

2025 four-star offensive tackle Malachi Goodman
2025 four-star offensive tackle Malachi Goodman (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)
Ryan O'Bleness • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanobleness

Three official visits down and two to go for four-star offensive tackle Malachi Goodman.

The Paramus Catholic High School (Paramus, New Jersey) standout has previously taken trips to Auburn (May 17), Penn State (May 31) and Georgia (June 7).

He will next take official visits to Alabama (June 14) and USC (June 21).

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Goodman ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the state of New Jersey and the No. 34 offensive tackle in the 2025 class.

Throughout his recruiting process, Goodman has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers.

He recently spoke with Rivals to discuss how his first three official visits went, what he is looking forward to during his upcoming trips to check out the Crimson Tide and Trojans, and what is next in his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement