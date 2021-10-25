Four-star Julian Humphrey decommits from Florida days before UGA game

Julian Humphrey , a four-star cornerback, announced his decommitment from Florida on Monday night. He had been pledged to the Gators since May 27. Georgia is now one of the top contenders for his commitment.

The Georgia-Florida rivalry has once again spilled over to the recruiting front.

Humphrey, the No. 7 corner in the 2022 class, visited Georgia late in July. He ate dinner with the coaching staff and told UGASports he greatly enjoyed his visit.

On Oct. 2, Humphrey returned for Athens for his official visit. He watched from the stands as Georgia's defense stifled Arkansas in a 37-0 win. After that visit, UGASports reported that Georgia made significant progress toward a potential flip.

The Bulldogs now join Texas A&M as the top contenders for the Texas corner. Humphrey now figures to be one of Georgia's top defensive back targets left in the 2022 class along with Jaheim Singletary and Kamari Wilson.