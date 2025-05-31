Four-star defensive lineman Carter Luckie commits to Georgia

Georgia will be keeping one of the state’s top defensive linemen home. Carter Luckie has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Luckie, a four-star defensive end from Norcross, Georgia, will be joining his brother, Lawson, in Athens next year. The younger Luckie ranks as the No. 16 defensive end and No. 39 player from the state of Georgia in the 2026 class.

The defensive end will continue a family legacy of playing at Georgia. His father and two uncles also played for the Bulldogs.

But family ties weren’t the only thing that Georgia had going for them in the newest Luckie’s recruitment. They also had defensive line coach Tray Scott, who built a strong connection with Luckie after the Bulldogs became the first school to offer him.

"Georgia's always kind of been there," Luckie said. "They were my first offer that I picked up. So I mean, there's definitely a deep connection between them. I talk to Coach Scott (Tray Scott, defensive line coach) regularly. I like everything about the Georgia program. Obviously, I mean, my family went there. That's all just pluses to go in there."

That relationship with Coach Scott only grew during one of Luckie’s most recent visits, where he participated in the annual Scavenger Hunt.

"I think it definitely brings me closer to Coach Scott," Luckie said of the Scavenger Hunt. "I mean, we were competing together the whole day, trying to come out on top with the scavenger hunt. I just think that relationship-wise, that's a great day."

The unofficial visit for the scavenger hunt was the first of two trips to Athens this summer for Luckie, as he scheduled an official visit in June.

Luckie now becomes the first defensive end to join Georgia’s 2026 class. The only other defensive linemen committed currently is three-star defensive tackle Seven Cloud.