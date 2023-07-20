NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kingsley Eguakun has noticed the difference.

During his four years at Florida, Eguakun has made a habit out of late-night workouts. He's usually one of only a few Gators in the weight room.

But since the end of last season, Eguakun has noticed more and more of his teammates working out alongside him. That gives him confidence in this team as Florida looks to improve on an up-and-down year one under head coach Billy Napier.

"I think it’s a want-to compete and a want-to be good," Eguakun said. "Nobody likes losing. Y’all don’t like losing either, I’m sure. Nobody wants to lose."

Florida went 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC during last year's regular season. The Gators suffered a loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville and ended the season with a 30-3 drubbing at the hands of Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

In January, Napier and his staff conducted a review of year one in Gainesville. Each department broke down what worked and what didn't in the hopes of improving in year two.

Now the Gators are confident heading into Napier's second season.

"It’s a good vibe," cornerback Jason Marshall said. "You can bet everybody’s bought in, everybody’s together. That’s pretty much it."

Marshall said the team has fewer distractions this year. When asked to elaborate, he said there are fewer players setting bad examples and more strong leadership from veterans in the program.

Eguakun has also noticed a difference in the day-to-day operation of the team. People know where they're supposed to be and what they're supposed to do. He also sees more teammates holding each other accountable, no matter their age.

"Something that we kind of preach on, just amongst the team, is just because he’s a young guy doesn’t mean he’s not saying the right thing," Eguakun said. "Everybody needs to be willing to learn from each other and adapt so we can be a cohesive team and ultimately go out there and play for each other."

Napier called plays in his first year in Gainesville. The Florida offense averaged 29.5 points per game, a decent but far from great number.

Napier said he will continue calling plays. He likes having a hand on the game scripts and installation and feels he can help the team establish its identity by being more involved.

One big change came in the transfer portal, when Florida added Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz to compete with Jack Miller for the starting job. That competition has been spirited so far.

"I've been very impressed with Graham," Napier said. "Graham is a 32-start player. He's played over 2,000 snaps at a really established program in Wisconsin. We went through an extensive process to make that decision. I think Graham is an accomplished player, but more importantly, I've been impressed with the person, the leader. This guy has an incredible motor and work ethic. He is in the building and he is fanatical about his preparation."

Florida's 2023 schedule is a brute. The Gators open on the road at Utah and also travel to Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, and Missouri. Georgia and Tennessee are on the schedule as well. The Gators will have their work cut out if they hope to improve their record in Napier's second season.