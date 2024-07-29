Five True Freshmen to Watch
Kirby Smart has never been afraid to play true freshmen if they show they’re ready.
This year looks to be no exception.
As the Bulldogs kick off fall practice Thursday afternoon, let’s take a look at five of this year’s class of true freshmen who could make an impact sooner than later.
Safety KJ Bolden
Before he flipped his commitment to Georgia, Bolden was a former five-star FSU commit that everyone in the country wanted.
Physically Bolden (6-0, 185) will remind you of Javon Bullard, and it might not take the former Buford star long to get on the field.
Bolden was reported to be a quick study during the spring, but he will also have additional opportunities now that David Daniel-Sisavanh is no longer part of the program.
Wide Receiver Sacovie White
White impressed during the spring and has continued to flash during summer workouts.
The freshmen is said to be “all over the field” and is picking up the offense quickly.
Georgia’s wide receiver room is deep, but from what he’s apparently showing thus far, White will have an opportunity play a big role.
Running Back Nate Frazier
Frazier was not an early enrollee but has made a positive impression since arriving on campus in May.
Running back is one of those positions where Smart has not been afraid to play freshmen, and the explosive Frazier could certainly figure into the mix.
That could be especially true in the opener against Clemson, depending on the status of Trevor Etienne and Branson Robinson.
Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV
Georgia always seems to play a lot of cornerbacks and Robinson certainly will have an opportunity.
The Bulldogs’ class of freshmen defensive backs on paper is one of the staunchest groups brought in by Smart during his nine years as head coach.
A five-star prospect, Robinson was one of the best in the country during his senior season in high school and has impressed since arriving on campus.
Defensive Lineman Jordan Thomas
Defensive line was another big focus of the Bulldogs for this year’s signing class, and Thomas may be the best of the bunch.
Big and physical, Thomas does not have any pressure to perform as a true freshman, but he could have ample opportunity.
With Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Jordan Hall both recovering from injuries, Thomas will have a chance in the fall to make an early move if he picks up the defense to the satisfaction of position coach Tray Scott.