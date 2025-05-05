Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis commits to Georgia

Kirby Smart has his quarterback.

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has committed to Georgia. The Bulldogs beat out Oregon for the signal caller from Nashville.

Georgia has always been a top contender for Curtis. He originally committed to Georgia last spring after visiting Athens.

"I’ve always liked it up there," Curtis told UGASports at the time. "It was my seventh or eighth time up there. I’ve always liked it, loved it up there, been going up there since my eighth grade year. I kind of had it (committing) in the back of my head, but I wasn’t really expecting to do it. It happened, so I’m grateful."

Curtis also told UGASports that Georgia was his mother's top choice among his favorites. His mother's preference helped the Bulldogs win his commitment back.

Throughout his commitment, Georgia has made it clear to Curtis that he is a perfect fit for their offense.

"They bring up just the fact that it’s the same offense that I play in right now, pro-style type of offense," Curtis told UGASports last year.. "They can get to any formation and run it, throw it. Anything they want to do, they can do it and take over the game."

Curtis also brings an ability to extend plays with his legs to Georgia.

"I used to play running back, so I like hitting," Curtis told UGASports last April. "I’ve been playing football since I was four. I’d always been a running back until my eighth grade year. Eighth grade I switched to quarterback. I just always loved contact and lowering my shoulder. I’m going to keep doing it."

Many schools fought for Curtis after he decommitted from Georgia in October. Ultimately, it came down to Georgia and Oregon.

Both schools hosted Curtis for multi-day visits this spring. Official visits were once scheduled for the summer before Curtis decided to pull the trigger in May.

Curtis will presumably enroll early at Georgia and arrive on campus this winter ready to compete in Athens.

"Definitely all smiles, trying to have a good time every day, all day. Just getting to know the people around me, get to develop a relationship with everybody around me," Curtis told UGASports last year on what he is bringing to Athens. "Being a good leader to all my teammates, helping them out with anything they need, and coming to win a national championship."