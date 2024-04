Jared Curtis didn't need to wait after all.

Curtis recently told Rivals that he planned to commit in the spring or summer of 2025. The Rivals100 quarterback wanted to take some more visits this year and then make his decision as his senior year approached.

But a conversation with Kirby Smart during a March 23 visit to Georgia changed everything. Curtis decided to forego the wait and become a Bulldog.

"It just felt right," Curtis said.