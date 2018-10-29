Two teams will battle Saturday afternoon for the right to represent the East in next month’s SEC Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The fact that one of those programs is Kentucky may surprise some folks. But that’s exactly the case when the Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs battle it out in Commonwealth Stadium (3:30, CBS).

Georgia is coming off a huge win over Florida, and seems to have the momentum while Kentucky topped Missouri on the game’s last play.

Here are five burning questions for the Bulldogs in their effort to make it back to Atlanta for the second year in a row.

Can Georgia’s defense contain Benny Snell?

Want to beat Kentucky? You have to find a way to stop junior running back Benny Snell Jr., who at 5-11 and 223 pounds, is arguably the top running back in the SEC.

Snell has already had an amazing year, rushing 179 times for 935 yards and 9 touchdowns through eight games for Kentucky, and has already had success against the Bulldogs in two previous efforts against them.

In 2016, Snell rushed 22 times for 94 yards, followed by last season's effort that saw him gain 114 yards on 21 carries.

Snell may very well be the best back the Bulldogs have faced, and considering Georgia continues to struggle against the run, that’s the No. 1 concern for the team this weekend, no ifs, ands, or butts.

Can the younger Bulldogs keep their poise?

This is always a question for young teams, and will be for Georgia, playing in what’s sure to be a hostile environment.

Georgia certainly answered last week’s challenge when it trailed the Gators in the third quarter before bouncing back for the victory, but it’s going to be important for total focus and execution. The last thing the Bulldogs need is to move into this game thinking “it’s only Kentucky” and assume it’s going to be an easy win. "Worry about the things you can control" has been the team mantra since the loss to LSU, so one would expect the Bulldogs to be mentally ready for the challenge.

Can the Bulldogs fix goal line woes?

Watching Georgia fail to score six times from the 1-yard like was almost comical, but you can bet Kirby Smart wasn’t laughing.

It’s embarrassing to think an offense of any kind can’t move the football three feet in at least one of six attempts, so you can bet this will be an area coaches will hammer home (pardon the pun) in practice this week.

The missed opportunity wound up harmless for the Bulldogs against the Gators, but the bigger these games get, the more such mistakes will be magnified.

Can the Bulldogs find some consistency in tackling?

The alarming amount of missed tackles continues to be one of the bigger mysteries, especially at middle linebacker.

I thought Monty Rice played one of his better games, but his supporting cast continues to be spotty at best.

Tae Crowder made a nice hustle play when he recovered the fumble by Gator Feleipe Franks. But Natrez Patrick overall had a game he’d just as soon forget, noticeably missing tackles. Juwan Taylor has been inconsistent at best.

Fans keep asking to see more of freshmen Channing Tindall and Quay Walker, but so far Smart has preferred to ride with experience at that position. That could always change.

One thing’s for sure, the Bulldogs have to find some answers before Saturday’s game against Kentucky and the Wildcats’ downhill running attack.

In Fromm the Dawgs trust?

This is Kentucky’s best defense in years as the Wildcats come into play leading the SEC in scoring defense, allowing just 12.9 points per game.

The Wildcats aren’t allowing many yards, either. Kentucky is second in the SEC in total defense, giving up just 301.9 yards per contest, allowing an average of just 112 yards on the ground (second in the SEC) and 189.9 through the air (fourth).

Quarterback Jake Fromm did a wonderful job against Florida—the top pass defense in the conference—by completing 17 of 24 passes for 240 yards and three scores. He'll need another strong effort on Saturday.

The Bulldogs always want to have balance, but that will be a necessity against Kentucky. So Fromm will have to be at his best if Georgia wants to make that happen.